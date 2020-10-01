RIL, CAMS, Chemcon Speciality, Lupin in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced that co-investors of Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to Rs 9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore.

Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) will debut on the bourses today, 1 October 2020. The company has fixed final IPO price at Rs 1,230 per share.

Shares of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals will debut on bourses today, 1 October 2020. The company has fixed the final issue price at Rs 340 per share.

Lupin announced yesterday the launch of Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after Lupin's alliance partner Natco Pharma received final approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, are the generic equivalent of Tykerb Tablets, 250 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Bank of Baroda said that the bank's wholly owned nonfunctional subsidiary at UK viz. BOB (UK) has been dissolved at Company House, UK with effect from 22nd September 2020. As on date, Bank has a wholesale branch and a wholly owned retail subsidiary viz. Bank of Baroda (UK) in UK.

Neuland Laboratories said the company has raised the first commercial invoice from Block 4 of its Unit III, situated at Gaddapotharam, Jinnaram Mandai, Sanga Reddy District, on September 29, 2020. Unit III is a multi-product facility and has five production blocks for advance intermediates and API manufacturing.

