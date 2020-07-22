RIL defers board meeting to 30 July

Reliance Industries (RIL) board will consider Q1 results on 30 July instead of Friday, 24 July, as intimated earlier.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 instead of on Friday, July 24, 2020 as intimated earlier, the conglomerate said in a BSE filing on Tuesday (21 July).

On a consolidated basis, RIL's net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 6,546 crore on 2.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,36,240 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. RIL's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

The scrip was up 0.11% to Rs 1974.05, extending gains for fourth day. The stock has gained 7.11% in four sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,843.10 recorded on 16 July 2020.

