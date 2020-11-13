RIL, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors in spotlight

Reliance Industries (RIL) has entered into a definitive agreement, for making capital contribution, up to USD 50 million, in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II, L.P. (BEV), a limited partnership, newly incorporated under the Delaware State Laws, United States of America. The capital contribution commitment of US$ 50 million constitutes 5.75% of the size of the fund contemplated at present. The said investment will be made in tranches over the next 8-10 years.

Grasim Industries said its consolidated net profit rose 3.30% to Rs 1,521.40 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Revenue from operations were almost flat at Rs 18,400.25 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 18,400.17 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Eicher Motors reported 40.05% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 343.34 crore on 4.78% fall in total income to Rs 2,233.58 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as Dr. Reddy's) announced the launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vials a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) Injection, 20 mg/mL, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Sun TV Network reported 9.12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 335.09 crore on 6.37% fall in total income to Rs 823.11 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Mahanagar Gas reported 46.66% fall in net profit to Rs 144.34 crore on 34.89% fall in total income to Rs 525.16 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

