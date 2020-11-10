TCS, Oil India, J K Cements to be watched

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Deutsche Bank AG announced an agreement under which TCS will acquire 100% of the shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.

Oil India reported 42.29% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 381.75 crore on 28.82% fall in total income to Rs 2,551.72 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

J K Cements reported 170.02% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 221.15 crore on 24.55% rise in total income to Rs 1,662.95 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

EID Parry (India) reported 75.03% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.80 crore on 2.69% increase in total income to Rs 5,850.96 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

PTC India reported 1.81% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 182.49 crore on 14.82% increase in total income to Rs 6,011.39 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

