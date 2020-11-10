TCS, Oil India, J K Cements to be watched

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Deutsche Bank AG announced an agreement under which TCS will acquire 100% of the shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.
