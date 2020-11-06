RIL, Berger Paints India, Axis Bank in focus

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) for an equity stake of 2.04% into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL). This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion). This investment will further strengthen PIF's presence in India's promising retail market segment.

Berger Paints India reported 13.31% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.94 crore on 9.38% increase in total income to Rs 1,765.73 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Axis Bank has executed an agreement for subscribing to 57,743 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1,000 each to be issued by CSC e-Governance Services India at Rs 6,300 per equity share.

Adani Power reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,228.05 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 3.88 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income rose 28.99% to Rs 8,792.28 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals reported 80.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.78 crore on 12.9% increase in total income to Rs 3,257.31 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Birla Corporation reported 88.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.62 crore on 1.74% increase in total income to Rs 1,675.41 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

