RIL, Berger Paints India, Axis Bank in focus

-
ALSO READ
Silver Lake invests Rs 7500 cr for 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures
RIL hits record high; gains 11% in four days
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail
RIL says GIC, TPG to invest Rs 7,350 cr in Reliance Retail
GIC to invest Rs 5512.5 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures
-
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) for an equity stake of 2.04% into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL). This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion). This investment will further strengthen PIF's presence in India's promising retail market segment.
Berger Paints India reported 13.31% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.94 crore on 9.38% increase in total income to Rs 1,765.73 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Axis Bank has executed an agreement for subscribing to 57,743 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1,000 each to be issued by CSC e-Governance Services India at Rs 6,300 per equity share.
Adani Power reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,228.05 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 3.88 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income rose 28.99% to Rs 8,792.28 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals reported 80.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.78 crore on 12.9% increase in total income to Rs 3,257.31 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Birla Corporation reported 88.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.62 crore on 1.74% increase in total income to Rs 1,675.41 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU