Wipro, ONGC, Aarti Industries in focus

Wipro announced that it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyze and share real-time business analytics data easily.

ONGC Videsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). ONGC Videsh through its wholly owned subsidiary has signed definitive binding agreements with FAR Senegal RSSD SA (Seller), a wholly owned subsidiary of FAR for acquiring 13.6667% participating interest in Exploitation Area (Sangomar Field) and 15% participating interest in Remaining Contract Area (Exploration Area) of Rufisque, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) Block, Offshore Senegal. Woodside Energy (Senegal) BV (Woodside), Capricorn Senegal (Cairns) and Le Socides Proles du Sal (Petrosen - the national oil company of Senegal) are other partners in the RSSD Block.

Aarti Industries reported 4.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 140.24 crore on 18.01% increase in total income to Rs 1,172.68 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Tata Power Company reported 3.49% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 279.61 crore on 8.19% increase in total income to Rs 8,760.27 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

TTK Prestige said that the company has successfully concluded a long-term settlement covering all its workmen at the Coimbatore unit. This settlement provides for better productivity.

Bata India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 71.30 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income dropped 48.31% to Rs 382.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Raymond reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 133.03 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 83.96 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total income dropped 61.79% to Rs 732.34 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

