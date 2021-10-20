RIL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India in spotlight

Reliance Industries' (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has reportedly acquired 52% equity stake in Ritika Pvt Ltd that owns Ritu Kumar, Label Ritu Kumar, RI Ritu Kumar, aark and Ritu Kumar Home and Living, including complete acquisition of Everstone's 35% stake in the company.

HCL Technologies and Innovaccer Inc., a health cloud company, announced a collaboration to help healthcare and life sciences organizations drive digital health transformation.

Bajaj Finserv said that the asset management company under the name of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has been incorporated on 18 October 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The objective is to pursue mutual fund business.

Nestle India's net profit rose 5.16% to Rs 617.37 crore on 9.63% increase in net sales to Rs 3,864.97 crore in Q3 September 2021 over Q3 September 2020. In overall terms, the third quarter saw strong high single digit volume & mix growth in domestic sales, the company said.

L&T Technology Services' consolidated net income rose 6.4% to Rs 230 crore on 5.9% increase in revenue to Rs 1607.70 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021. The company raised FY22 USD revenue growth guidance to 19-20%.

ACC's consolidated profit after tax rose 24% to Rs 450 crore on 5.33% increase in net sales to Rs 3653 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported profit after tax of Rs 445 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 303 crore in Q2FY21. Net premium income increased to Rs 9286 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from Rs 8572 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of Astral has decided to enter in the business verticals of faucets & sanitaryware as a part of its growth strategy to leverage the brand and its network.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)