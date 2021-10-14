Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Hero MotoCorp in spotlight

-
Infosys' consolidated net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22) over Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22).
Infosys said its revenue guidance for FY22 is revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%. Margin guidance is retained at 22%-24%.
Wipro reported 9.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 3,242.6 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased by 7.8% QoQ to Rs 19,667.4 crore during the quarter.
Mindtree's consolidated net profit rose 16.2% to Rs 398.90 crore on 12.9% increase in revenue to Rs 2586.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22) over Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22).
IT major HCL Technologies will release its September 2021 quarter earnings today, 14 October 2021.
Hero MotoCorp has introduced a range of new and exciting retail finance schemes for customers. Adding cheer to the ongoing festive season, the company is making numerous finance offers available to customers through a wide range of partners.
KEC International said it has completed the acquisition of Spur Infrastructure Private Limited on October 13, 2021 and Spur Infrastructure Private Limited is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Westlife Development said the company will add 150-200 stores and invest Rs 800-1,000 crore across the business over the next 3-4 years. This investment will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company's supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience.
