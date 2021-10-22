RIL shareholders pass resolution to add Aramco chairman as director

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan joins RIL board
Reliance Industries inducts HE Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan on its board
RIL AGM 2021: Big investment in new energy business announced; JioPhone Next launched
Nifty scales 15,800 mark; metal stocks shine
RIL, JSW Steel, IEX, TVS Motor Company in focus
-
Shareholders have approved appointment of His Excellency Yasir Othman H. Al Rumayyan as an independent director of Reliance Industries (RIL) for three years.On 24 June 2021, the RIL board approved the appointment of Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, as an additional director of the company, designated as an independent director. The appointment has taken effect from 19 July 2021 for a term of three years.
RIL later sought approval of its shareholders for the same. A postal ballot was conducted through remote e-voting process. The resolution was passed with the requisite majority on 19 October 2021.
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan is governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the chairman of Saudi Aramco.
RIL board will consider Q2 September 2021 results today, 22 October 2021.
RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. The company reported a 7.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,273 crore on a 58.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,39,949 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of RIL were up 0.51% at Rs 2636.35. The stock hit a high of Rs 2649.95 and a low of Rs 2622 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU