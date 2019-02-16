JUST IN
AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 88.85% in the December 2018 quarter
Ritesh Properties & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 124.86% to Rs 27.23 crore

Net Loss of Ritesh Properties & Industries reported to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 124.86% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales27.2312.11 125 OPM %-10.65-13.46 -PBDT-2.99-1.69 -77 PBT-3.07-1.76 -74 NP-3.07-1.75 -75

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:17 IST

