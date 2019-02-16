JUST IN
Centron Industrial Alliance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 77.14% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Centron Industrial Alliance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 77.14% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.240.70 77 OPM %3.231.43 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300

