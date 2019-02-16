Ritesh International standalone net profit declines 44.92% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 21.10% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International declined 44.92% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.10% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.5712.13 -21 OPM %6.7910.63 -PBDT0.741.20 -38 PBT0.651.12 -42 NP0.651.18 -45

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:17 IST

