Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit rises 2047.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 111.93% to Rs 50.08 croreNet profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries rose 2047.37% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 111.93% to Rs 50.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales50.0823.63 112 OPM %1.521.14 -PBDT5.140.27 1804 PBT5.020.19 2542 NP4.080.19 2047
