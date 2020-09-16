Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit rises 2047.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 111.93% to Rs 50.08 crore

Net profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries rose 2047.37% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 111.93% to Rs 50.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.50.0823.631.521.145.140.275.020.194.080.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)