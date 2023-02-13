RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 108.70% to Rs 0.48 croreNet loss of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 108.70% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.480.23 109 OPM %-8.3317.39 -PBDT-0.050.04 PL PBT-0.050.04 PL NP-0.050.04 PL
