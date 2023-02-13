Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.73% to Rs 91.37 crore

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 41.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.73% to Rs 91.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 450.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.91.37450.73-20.31-4.90-25.43-33.82-31.96-46.39-41.23-46.50

