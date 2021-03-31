Rossari Biotech commissions its greenfield facility at Dahej

Rossari Biotech announced that it has fully operationalised all phases of its Greenfield manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat successfully. The facility will be further augmented by R&D, automation, administration, and other corporate facilities in the coming quarters.

This facility is a state-of-the-art automated unit, bringing higher cost-efficiencies and economies of scale.

The plant enjoys proximity to various ports such as the Hazira port, the upcoming deep-water and multi-cargo port of Dahej and another one coming up at Mundra.

This will help provide a solid cost and logistical advantage to the Company. The Greenfield facility will have a total installed capacity 132,500 MTPA, enhancing the total capacity of Rossari by 2.1x to 252,500 MTPA. A strong upcoming pipeline of new product launches and new business lines within the four core chemistries should enable the Company to sustainably ramp-up utilization levels at the Dahej unit over the next 3-4 years.

