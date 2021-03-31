Godrej Properties acquires balance 49% stake in Godrej Realty

Godrej Properties has increased its equity stake in Godrej Realty from 51% to 100% by acquiring equity shares from HDFC Venture Trustee Company (acting for and on behalf of HDFC Property Fund invested through Scheme HDFC India Real Estate Fund).

Godrej Realty is engaged in construction and development of land situated in Pune.

Consequent to the above acquisition, Godrej Realty has become Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company with effect from 31 March 2021.

