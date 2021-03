Board of PG Electroplast approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 31 March 2021

The Board of PG Electroplast at its meeting held on 31 March 2021 has approved the retirement of Bhawa Nand Choudhary (DIN: 05166209) as Managing Director and from the services of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 31 March 2021.

The Board approved the appointment of Vishal Gupta (DIN:00184809) as the 'Managing Director - Finance and Operations' of the Company for a period of three years w.e.f. 01 April 2021.

