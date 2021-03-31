Board of PG Electroplast approves allotment of 6 lakh warrants and 1.65 lakh equity shares

On 31 March 2021

The Board of PG Electroplast at its meeting held on 31 March 2021 approved the allotment of 6 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 150 per warrant.

The Board also approved the allotment of 1.65 lakh equity shares on conversion of equivalent convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 150 per share.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 19,69,39,160/- divided into 1,96,93,916 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each .

