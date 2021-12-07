Route Mobile launches instant payment solution

Route Mobile on Tuesday announced the launch of Click2Pay, an instant payment solution designed to simplify communications commerce & deliver a seamless conversational experience.

Route Mobile said Click2Pay is a 360-degree communications commerce solution which will include all business communication channels, with a flexible option to integrate payment platforms of choice. It is embedded with enhanced AI algorithms, advanced analytics, unified payment APIs that will ensure cost optimization making the payment reminder messages more informative & actionable.

As a part of Bring your own Payments' philosophy, the payment solution is developed to adapt to the evolving needs of the customer and it connects an existing payment system with the conversational flow of the existing communication channel. It reduces the number of steps required to complete the payment and induces a positive customer experience that translates into higher conversions and retention rates for the brand.

Currently, the Payment as a Service is live on WhatsApp Business Platform. The company expects other communications channels to follow soon.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD & Group CEO, said The payment process and collection cycle can be both annoying and cumbersome. Our instant payment solution facilitates easy payments / collections by embedding our URL management platform Acculync for users to use our Tap2Pay with their app of choice. This allows customers to make payments on a single click, making the payment collections hassle-free, thereby delivering a more connected experience for enterprises & customers.

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. The company posted a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.07 crore on a 24.7% increase in net sales to Rs 435.67 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Q2 FY21.

Shares of Route Mobile were trading 0.41% lower at Rs 1,745.85 on BSE.

