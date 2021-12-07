Volumes spurt at Maharashtra Seamless Ltd counter

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 23.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8924 shares

ICICI Bank Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 December 2021.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 23.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8924 shares. The stock slipped 0.70% to Rs.493.70. Volumes stood at 3901 shares in the last session.

ICICI Bank Ltd registered volume of 44.99 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.69% to Rs.729.15. Volumes stood at 10.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd notched up volume of 52023 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8638 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.269.55. Volumes stood at 3987 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd registered volume of 93093 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29916 shares. The stock rose 2.61% to Rs.1,842.65. Volumes stood at 80282 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 9.2 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.45.55. Volumes stood at 10.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)