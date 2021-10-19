Route Mobile Q2 PAT rises 22% QoQ to Rs 42 cr

Route Mobile posted a 22.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.07 crore on a 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 435.67 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Q1 FY22.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.3% to Rs 42.17 crore on a 24.7% rise in net sales to Rs 435.67 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The cloud communication platform service provider EBITDA grew by 25.4% to Rs 61.66 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 49.14 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Profit before tax stood at Rs 50.41 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 42.93 crore in Q1FY22, registering a rise of 17.4%.

Commenting on the results, Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD & Group CEO of Route Mobile said, We are pleased with our overall performance through Q2, the launch of SendClean - our self-serve email delivery platform, as well as integrating our APIs on few leading CRMs. Our recent proposed acquisitions in LATAM & Kuwait will enable us to grow our business within these regions.

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization.

Shares of Route Mobile were trading 1.6% lower at Rs 2,227.10 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)