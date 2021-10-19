SBI raises Rs 6,000 cr by issuing bonds

The PSU lender said it has raised Rs 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.State Bank of India (SBI) has allotted 6,000 Basel lll compliant non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured, fully paid-up debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as AT 1 capital of the bank of face value of Rs 1 crore each, at par, bearing a coupon of 7.72% p.a. payable annually, aggregating to Rs 6,000 crore to bond subscribers on 18 October 2021.
In June, the bank had received approval from its central board for raising fresh AT 1 capital of up to Rs 14,000 crore.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on SBI for non-compliance with the directions contained in 'Reserve Bank of India (Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select FIs) directions 2016'.
SBI's standalone net profit rose by 55.3% to Rs 6,504 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 4,189.34 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose by 3.9% YoY to Rs 77,367.17 crore.
SBI is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 57.62% stake in the bank.
Shares of SBI were down 1.41% to Rs 490.85. The stock hit a record high of Rs 504.10 in morning trade today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU