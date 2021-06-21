Route Mobile rises after parternship with Truecaller

Route Mobile gained 2.67% to Rs 1735.45 after the software company announced a technology partnership with Truecaller to enable enterprises to enhance trusted communication with the Verified Business Caller ID.The agreement allows Route Mobile to provide enhanced business identification services to enterprises for building a trustworthy business communication ecosystem. With the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID and configuration capabilities Route Mobile can empower enterprises to increase their customer outreach and servicing efforts and improve response rates. Using the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID, an enterprise can drive higher customer satisfaction and call efficiency.
Milind Pathak, chief business officer of Route Mobile said, One of the main reasons for scams and fraud across the globe is spoofed identities. Route Mobile has always given priority to safeguarding end-user security by enabling brands to send trusted business communications. The Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID is stepping up the calling experience for both users and businesses. It adds credibility to businesses through a Verified Identity, it reduces the scope of identity theft and phishing scams and improves brand visibility.
He added, Businesses have seen a significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users with most of them seeing jumps in the call response rates with the right context and relevant user intent.
Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The company reported 161.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.37 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 13.51 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 36.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 362.44 crore.
