Sun TV Network Ltd gains for fifth session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 564, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.71% in last one year as compared to a 51.77% gain in NIFTY and a 32.71% gain in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 564, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 15649.5. The Sensex is at 52235.11, down 0.21%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 8.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1853.95, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 562.7, up 2.14% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 39.71% in last one year as compared to a 51.77% gain in NIFTY and a 32.71% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 14.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)