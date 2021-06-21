Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

G G Engineering Ltd, Birla Cable Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 June 2021.

G G Engineering Ltd, Birla Cable Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 June 2021.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 293.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2551 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd surged 19.90% to Rs 24.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71204 shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd spiked 18.77% to Rs 106.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46586 shares in the past one month.

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd gained 16.82% to Rs 818. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 619 shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd jumped 13.59% to Rs 757.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2928 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)