Arman Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2021.

Arman Financial Services Ltd spiked 17.17% to Rs 725.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1121 shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 30.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honda India Power Products Ltd surged 9.39% to Rs 1302.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2144 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd added 9.26% to Rs 123.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67831 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd spurt 8.94% to Rs 181.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

