Route Mobile to acquire Phonon Communications

For cash consideration of Rs 29 cr

Route Mobile has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the existing promoters & shareholders of Phonon Communications (Target Company) to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of the Target Company for a cash consideration of Rs 29 crore.

The Target Company is engaged in the business of, inter alia, providing telecommunication value added solutions in all capacities and in all respects including Audiotex services, Voice Mail services, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), hosted Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services and associated applications that include custom software development, intellectual property generation, infrastructure setup and management and development of products and customized software solution related, but not limited to, outbound dialers, telemarketing, click to call services, credit card payments acceptance IVRs, customized inbound IVR system, hosted telephony applications, virtual number services, SMS systems, audio conferencing, visual IVR (iDelivr), and contact centre automation products and services to customers. The Acquisition will be effective subject to the fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPA.

