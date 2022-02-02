Zydus commences supplies of COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to Govt. of India

-
Zydus today announced that the company has started the supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, to the Government of India against their order from its newly commissioned state-of-the-art Zydus Vaccine Technology Excellence Centre at the Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad.
The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market. ZyCoV-D is a three dose vaccine administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet needle free system, Tropis, on day 0, day 28 and day 56.
The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs. 93 per dose excluding GST.
Zydus VTEC manufactures the drug substance for the needle-free DNA Plasmid vaccine, ZyCoV-D.
The manufacturing process and in process material transfers within the plant are automated.
Zydus has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, a contract manufacturing organization to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D. The company also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine.
