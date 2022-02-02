Larsen & Toubro receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Larsen & Toubro announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) vide its order dated 28 January 2022 has approved the said Scheme of Amalgamation of L& T Hydrocarbon Engineering with the company.

The appointed date for scheme is 01 April 2021.

The Scheme shall be effective after the receipt of the certified copy of the order from NCLT and its consequent filing withthe Registrar of Companies.

