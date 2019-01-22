Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Patspin India Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd and Visa Steel Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2019.
Ruby Mills Ltd surged 10.57% to Rs 320 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11501 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Investments Ltd spiked 9.14% to Rs 286.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 234 shares in the past one month.
Patspin India Ltd soared 8.08% to Rs 12.98. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 839 shares in the past one month.
Ambition Mica Ltd rose 7.34% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6008 shares in the past one month.
Visa Steel Ltd jumped 7.32% to Rs 8.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3037 shares in the past one month.
