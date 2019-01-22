Volumes jump at Page Industries Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 181.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1855 shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 January 2019.

witnessed volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 181.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1855 shares. The stock dropped 0.66% to Rs.22,780.00. Volumes stood at 1357 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 3516 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.576.00. Volumes stood at 1921 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 7094 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2022 shares. The stock lost 2.97% to Rs.210.50. Volumes stood at 476 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 8563 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2441 shares. The stock gained 3.67% to Rs.416.95. Volumes stood at 2251 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.01% to Rs.474.05. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)