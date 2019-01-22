Supreme Petrochem drops after weak Q3 result

lost 2.06% to Rs 430.05 at 11:34 IST on BSE after the company reported net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in Q3 December 2018 as compared to net profit of Rs 27.98 crore in Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 21 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 203.60 points or 0.56% at 36,375.36

On the BSE, 4,925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4,535 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 431.20 and a low of Rs 412.80 so far during the day.

Supreme Petrochem's total income rose 6.76% to Rs 774.67 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

manufactures styrene monomer and polystyrene.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)