Business Standard

Cabinet go-ahead for facilitation of visa arrangements with Maldives

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to the agreement on the facilitation of visa arrangements signed between India and the Maldives signed last month.

The Visa Facilitation Agreement was signed in December 2018, during the visit of Maldivian President to India, with an aim to deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The decision would make it easier for Maldivian and India nationals to travel to each other's countries for tourism, medical treatment, education as well as business and employment, said an official statement.

"The agreement provides for 90-day visa-free travel for tourism, medical and limited business purpose and also provides for easy conversion of such visa-free entry to medical visa as well as visas for dependents of students and those pursuing employment in each other's territories," it said.

--IANS

nks/prs

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 20:54 IST

