RVNL bags order worth Rs 198-cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received contract worth Rs 198 crore for construction of Bhesan Depot and workshop from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The work order entails construction of Bhesan Depot and workshop including DDC, BCC and associated electrical and mechanical (E&M) works under corridor - C2, Bhesan to Saroli, for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1, DC 2.

The said order will be executed within 20 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in the business of implementing various types of Rail infrastructure projects assigned by MoR including doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, new lines, railway electrification, major bridges, workshops, Production Units and sharing of freight revenue with Railways as per the concession agreement entered into with Ministry of Railway.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 36.5% to Rs 381.22 crore on 21.9% rise in net sales to Rs 4,908.90 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

