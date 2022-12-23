Adani Power Ltd Falls 4.55%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.86%

Adani Power Ltd has lost 19.17% over last one month compared to 6.78% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.83% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd lost 4.55% today to trade at Rs 263.5. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.86% to quote at 3512.5. The index is down 6.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd decreased 4.11% and KPI Green Energy Ltd lost 3.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 16.91 % over last one year compared to the 5.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 19.17% over last one month compared to 6.78% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432.8 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 97.3 on 27 Dec 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)