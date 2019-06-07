UltraTech Cement to exceed 25% 'green energy' contribution to total energy consumption by 2021

-
UltraTech Cement is aiming to increase contribution of green energy to 25 per cent of its total power consumption by 2021. This increase is more than double the current contribution of 10% of green energy to total energy consumption by the Company.
The increase in green energy contribution comes in the wake of UltraTech's commitment to increase contribution of renewable energy to its total power consumption by five times in the next two years. Renewable energy will contribute to more than 10 per cent of its total power consumption by 2021.
The Company plans to build capacity to generate more than 650 million units of renewable power by 2021. The increased use of renewable power for UltraTech's electrical energy requirements will result in annual carbon emission reduction of 533000 tonnes of CO2 and in 25 years total carbon footprint reduction of 13 million tonnes of CO2.
With this, UltraTech will be amongst the largest users of renewable energy in the Indian cement sector.
In addition to renewable energy, the green energy contribution includes energy generated through waste heat recovery systems (WHRS). During FY'19, UltraTech commissioned 28 MW of WHRS taking its total generation from WHRS to 8% of total power consumption. There are more investments in progress which are expected to be completed in a phased manner by 2021, taking WHRS to 15% of total power requirement.
