Cyient makes strategic investment in Israel-based Cylus

Cyient announced a corporate venture investment in Cylus, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry. This investment is in line with the company's focus on developing smarter and safer mobility solutions for the rail industry.
It brings together Cyient's leadership position in engineering solutions for rail and focus on digitalization, with Cylus' cybersecurity solutions developed specifically for the rail industry.
The move enables Cyient and Cylus to expand their industry-specific cybersecurity value proposition, jointly address market needs, and accelerate the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for rail. Israel-based Cylus is the developer of CylusOneTM, a cybersecurity software product, designed for mainline and urban rail systems. The solution detects cyber threats in the signaling and control networks, both trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response.
