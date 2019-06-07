IndusInd Bank gets revision in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

-
IndusInd Bank announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned ratings to the Bank's debt instruments as follows -
Infra bonds issuance of Rs 2000 crore - IND AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) Additional Tier I bonds issuance of Rs 4000 crore - IND AA/ Stable (Reaffirmed) Long term issuer rating - IND AA+/ Stable (Reaffirmed) Short term issue rating - IND A1+ (Reaffirmed)
