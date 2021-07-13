S Chand & Company partners with Testbook to launch next-generation 'SmartBook'

S Chand & Company has partnered with its Investee company, Testbook Edu Solutions (Testbook) to launch a next-generation 'SmartBook' to aid students preparing for competitive examinations for government jobs especially from rural areas of the country.

SmartBook is a physical book created after processing performance data of lakhs of Testbook students. It combines the convenience of physical study material with the power of Ed-Tech.

Students will now be able to enjoy the benefits of online education platforms through a 'SmartBook' of their preferred subject. SmartBooks are available at local bookshops, S Chand's web portal and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

