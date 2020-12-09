Sadbhav Infrastructure receives provisional completion certification for NHAI road project in UP

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project announced that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued Provisional Completion Certificate for 31.40 kms length ( out of 42.791 km) with effect from 31 October, 2019 for Sadbhav Rudrapur Highway (SRHPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Consequently, SRHPL is entitled to receive Annuity Payments w.e.f.31 October, 2019 from NHAI.

Project details: 4-Laning of Rampur-Kathgodam section of NH-87 from 0.00 km 42. 791 (design chainage km 0.00 to km 43.446) [Package-I) in the State of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP-III on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

