ISGEC enters into technology license agreement with BHI FW Corporation, USA

For Combustion Modification of Tangentially Fired Boilers

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has signed a Technology License Agreement with BHI FW Corporation of the United States (BHI FW) for Combustion System Modifications of Tangentially Fired Boilers.

This License Agreement will enable ISGEC to utilize within India the proven BHI FW technology for Engineering, Designing, Manufacturing, Supplying and Erecting Tangential Low NOx (TLN) Equipment in order to modify Combustion Systems of Tangential Fired Boilers.

Isgec and BHIFW had already successfully collaborated in applying this proven technology on a project in India for Hindalco Industries for a 150 MW Boiler at Hindalco's Unit in Sambalpur, Odisha, India.

