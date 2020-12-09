Blue Circle Services announces change in MD

-
With effect from 08 December 2020Blue Circle Services announced that Anil Kumar Purohit, Managing Director of the Company, has resigned from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 December 2020 and in his place, Ramesh Dan has been appointed as a Managing Director, of the Company with effect from 08 December 2020
