Sanofi India announces resignation of company secretary

Sanofi India announced that Girish Tekchandani has resigned from the position of Company Secretary (Key Managerial Personnel) and Compliance Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities outside of Sanofi.

The resignation has been accepted and he will be relieved from his responsibilities at the end of business hours on 31 August 2021

