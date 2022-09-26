Sagar Cements appoints K.V.Vishnu Raju as chairman

The cement maker on Friday announced the appointment of Kalidindi Venkata Vishnu Raju as the chairman of the company with effect from 24 September 2022.

K.Thanu Pillai was previously the chairman of the company and on completion of his term, the company's board approved the appointment of K.V.Vishnu Raju in his place.

K.V.Vishnu Raju presently is on the board of Anjani Vishnu Allied Services as a whole-time director. He has been on the board of Anjani Portland Cement as its chairman and managing director from 1999 to 2014.

Sagar Cements is one of India's leading cement manufactures. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.22 crore as against a net profit of Rs 49.92 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Net sales rose 42.1% to Rs 557.72 crore in Q1 FY23.

Shares of Sagar Cements declined 3.88% to Rs 197.05 on the BSE.

