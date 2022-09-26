Hester Biosciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indoco Remedies Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and Nestle India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2022.

Indoco Remedies Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and Nestle India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2022.

Hester Biosciences Ltd spiked 10.02% to Rs 2163.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 372 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd soared 3.59% to Rs 345.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5517 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd surged 2.86% to Rs 4116.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 949 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd added 2.16% to Rs 269.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88411 shares in the past one month.

Nestle India Ltd gained 1.64% to Rs 18810.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4284 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)