Volumes spurt at VST Industries Ltd counter

VST Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1108 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 315 shares

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 September 2022.

VST Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1108 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 315 shares. The stock slipped 0.38% to Rs.3,219.95. Volumes stood at 148 shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.23% to Rs.318.90. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 32983 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15267 shares. The stock rose 0.87% to Rs.735.65. Volumes stood at 21255 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd recorded volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.77 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.78% to Rs.764.90. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67566 shares. The stock lost 2.70% to Rs.489.70. Volumes stood at 15802 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)