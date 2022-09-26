PVR unveils Pune's first multiplex with P[XL] screen

The multiplex chain operator on Monday (26 September 2022) announced the launch of its first Premium Extra Large P [XL] format in Pune.

The launch of its P[XL] format comes up in its new 6 screen multiplex located at Grand Highstreet Mall, Hinjewadi, Pune. With this launch, PVR Cinemas has augmented its presence in Pune with 37 screens across six properties and consolidated its foothold in Maharashtra with 143 screens in 30 properties and 239 screens across 52 properties in West.

The new 6-screen property features five premium audis in addition to the P[XL] audi with a total seating capacity of 1,244 guests. The cinema is equipped with newer ergonomic seating, celebrity recliners, selfticketing kiosks, 4K Laser Projection, Dolby Atmos Sound and Real-D 3D. Each element in a P[XL] auditorium is designed to create an impact with mind blowing images, powerful sound and captivating 3D to make the movie going experience truly extra-large. This will be PVR's 10th P[XL] format in Pune after its success in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Noida and Delhi.

Speaking on the launch, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR, said, "We are elated to bring our first P[XL] screen in Pune and it is the dynamism of these markets and evolving demand from audiences that keeps us assertive for bringing innovations and global standard of cinematic experience to every part of the country. With a strong film line up and a huge pentup demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that our patrons will appreciate our new cinema for a holistic movie-going experience.''

He further added, "P[XL] reiterates our promise of reinventing in keeping up with the times and the ever changing entertainment landscape. We always strive to provide the best to our consumers and this sub-brand is a result of our strong R&D over the years and mapping different logistics. We are certain that the patrons here in Pune and later in other markets will enjoy our home-grown format and recognize our efforts.''

PVR is the largest film exhibition company in India. It currently operates a cinema circuit comprising of 864 screens at 175 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

On a consolidated basis, PVR reported net profit of Rs 53.38 crore in Q1 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 219.44 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales soared to Rs 981.40 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 59.39 crore in Q1 FY22.

Shares of PVR slipped 2.23% to Rs 1,698 on the BSE.

