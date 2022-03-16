Sagar Cements Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd, Venus Remedies Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2022.
Sagar Cements Ltd spiked 15.59% to Rs 239.1 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8502 shares in the past one month.
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd surged 13.85% to Rs 52.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44843 shares in the past one month.
Venus Remedies Ltd soared 11.66% to Rs 325. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8212 shares in the past one month.
New Delhi Television Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 197.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57205 shares in the past one month.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd gained 9.56% to Rs 75.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4353 shares in the past one month.
