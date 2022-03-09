Som Distilleries & Breweries spurts on reporting higher market share YoY in Karnataka

Som Distilleries & Breweries rallied 4.80% to Rs 42.60 after the company reported that it has captured a market share of 10.1% of the total beer market of Karnataka in February 2022 as against 3.9% market share a year ago.

Net loss of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales rose 14.41% to Rs 89.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 78.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Som Distilleries & Breweries operates a brewery, a distillery, support industries and a distribution network across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)